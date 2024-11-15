Donald Trump’s Cabinet 2.0: Key picks announced by the President-elect

DH Web Desk
US Senator Marco Rubio has been picked to be Donald Trump's Secretary of State, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as the United States' top diplomat.
Credit: Reuters
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is picked as Attorney General.
Credit: Reuters
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, has been nominated as Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump's Cabinet.
Credit: Reuters
Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as the upcoming Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Credit: Reuters
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Pete Hegseth to serve as his Secretary of Defense.
Credit: Reuters
Lee Zeldin, a former congressman from New York State, has been nominated as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Credit: Reuters
Mike Waltz, a Republican US representative, has been picked to be National Security Adviser.
Credit: Reuters
Susie Wiles, chief of staff, will be his White House Chief of Staff.
Credit: Reuters
Tom Homan will be in charge of the country's borders.
Credit: Reuters
Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump supporter, would be his ambassador to the United Nations.
Credit: Reuters
Elon Musk will lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency, along with Vivek Ramaswamy.
Credit: Reuters
Trump said that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste, and restructure federal agencies.
Credit: Reuters
Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, has been picked to serve as the next Homeland Security Secretary.
Credit: Reuters
Donald Trump has chosen Doug Burgum, the Governor of North Dakota, to be the Interior Secretary.
Credit: Reuters
The former director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration.
Credit: Reuters