Donald Trump’s Cabinet 2.0: Key picks announced by the President-elect

DH Web Desk

US Senator Marco Rubio has been picked to be Donald Trump's Secretary of State, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as the United States' top diplomat.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is picked as Attorney General.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, has been nominated as Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as the upcoming Secretary of Health and Human Services.

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Pete Hegseth to serve as his Secretary of Defense.

Lee Zeldin, a former congressman from New York State, has been nominated as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mike Waltz, a Republican US representative, has been picked to be National Security Adviser.

Susie Wiles, chief of staff, will be his White House Chief of Staff.

Tom Homan will be in charge of the country's borders.

Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump supporter, would be his ambassador to the United Nations.

Elon Musk will lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency, along with Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump said that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste, and restructure federal agencies.

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, has been picked to serve as the next Homeland Security Secretary.

Donald Trump has chosen Doug Burgum, the Governor of North Dakota, to be the Interior Secretary.

The former director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration.

