Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: How Trump's comeback impacted billionaires' wealth

DH Web Desk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth jumped sharply by $20.5 billion, or 7.73%, climbing to $285.2 billion according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, after Trump’s win.
Following Trump’s win, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the second-richest person globally, as his wealth surged by $5.7 billion, or 2.62%, reaching a total of $222.1 billion.
After Donald Trump’s win, Oracle’s Larry Ellison moved into the third spot as his net worth grew by $11.4 billion, a 5.47% increase, bringing it to $220.5 billion.
Following a 1.4% drop in Meta’s stock, Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth declined by $220 million, placing him as the fourth richest billionaire with net worth of $197.8 billion.
Louis Vuitton’s Bernard Arnault and family stood fifth, maintaining a net worth of $168 billion amid the US election results.
