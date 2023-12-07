Forbes list of 10 most powerful women in the world (2023)

DH Web Desk
Melinda French Gates, who has been serving as the Chairperson of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was positioned tenth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@melindafrenchgates
American businesswoman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, is positioned ninth on the list.
Credit: X/@mtbarra
Abigail Johnson, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Investments, has eighth spot on the list.
Credit: X/@madamayo_
The seventh most powerful woman in the world according to the Forbes list is the CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Karen S Lynch was ranked sixth on the list. Karen is the president and Chief Executive Officer of the leading health solutions company, CVS Health.
Credit: X/@KarenSLynch
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was the fifth most powerful woman in the world according to Forbes.
Credit: Instagram/@taylorswift
Fourth on the list is the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
Credit: Instagram/@giorgiameloni
US Vice President Kamala Devi Harris secured the third spot on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@kamalaharris
Second place was taken by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
Credit: Instagram/@christinelagarde
German politician Ursula von der Leyen, who scripted history by becoming the first woman to become the EU's Commission President has topped the list of Forbes 'Most powerful women' in the world for 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@ursulavonderleyen