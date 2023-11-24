From Hell, Dull to Kissing to 7 Weird city names around the world

Batman, Turkey: Don't be confused with the superhero, Batman is a city in Turkey.

Kissing, Germany: The city in Bavaria has attracted a lot of attention due to its name.

Hell, USA: A small town in Michigan has a sense of humor about its name. Many wonder how people will be telling where they're from.

Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch, Wales: Often called Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll or Llanfair­pwll, this Welsh village has one of the longest place names in the world.

Dull, Scotland: There is a small village in Scotland. The name has been embraced by a partnership with the town of Boring in Oregon, USA, and the village of Bland in Australia.

No Place, England: An amusing contradiction in terms, there is a village called No Place in County Durham, England.

Nowhere Else, Australia: Located in South Australia, this small locality has a name that sparks curiosity.

