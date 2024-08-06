Furniture, Dior bag, sarees & appliances: Protestors take home everything from Hasina's palace

DH Web Desk

Protestors are seen taking away furniture from the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

Protestors rest on a sofa which they looted from the Ganabhaban after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

Protestors at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

People loot a monitor, a computer from the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

A person sits on a looted chair from the Ganabhaban.

Credit: Reuters

A man carries a looted item from the Ganabhaban.

Credit: Reuters

Protesters walk away with the looted items from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

People search for items to loot at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence.

Credit: Reuters

A protestor is seen resting on a bed at the Prime Minister's residence in Dhaka.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor is seen leaving the Prime Minister's residence, in Dhaka after looting a pillow and quilt.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor poses with the looted items.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor shows the looted duck.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor flashes victory sign as he loots a goat.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor is all smiles as he poses with a looted rabbit.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor takes a wall clock from Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Some protestors took home alcohol bottles which were kept at the Prime Minister's residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Protestors also took home PM Sheikh Hasina's clothes. In this photo, a protestor is seen posing with a looted saree.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor is all smiles after looting a Dior suitcase from former PM Sheikh Hasina's residence.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A protestor took home Playstation 4 from Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Credit: Special Arrangement