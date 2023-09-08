G20 Summit: Which world leader will attend, and who will not

DH Web Desk
US President Joe Biden will not just attend the summit, but will also hold talks with PM Modi with several important issues like nuclear plant technology and the jet engine deal on the agenda.
China's Premier Li Qiang will be attending the G20 summit, in place of Xi Jinping who has given the event a complete miss for the first time since its inception in 2008.
British PM Rishi Sunak, who has Indian roots, will also be in attendance, making this his first official visit to the country since he took charge.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be part of the summit, and his India visit is part of a three-nation tour which also includes Indonesia and the Philippines.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be in attendance fresh after attending the ASEAN summit.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be part of the summit and ahead of the meet has stressed on the importance of G20.
Japan's Fumio Kishida will also be among the world leaders present.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will also be present.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending and is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also be in the summit.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending and had expressed support to India's presidency.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will attend and has already arrived in India.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will be in attendance and is expected to discuss a range of issues including climate change.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez will attend and has already arrived for the G20 summit.
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also arrived for the summit already.
Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, will also be in attendance.
There are some notable absentees this time round, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and China's head Xi Jinping, who has sent the Premier in his stead.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend this edition of the G20 meet.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is also giving the G20 a miss, but the Premier of the country will attend.
