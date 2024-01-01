Happy New Year: Spectacular fireworks mark the beginning of 2024

Fireworks explode over the London Eye Ferris Wheel as Britons across the country welcome the New Year in London.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks light up the sky over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock to mark the New Year, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks light up the sky over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock to mark the New Year, in Scotland.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the UAP Old Mutual Tower during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks illuminate Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg Gate, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters

People take pictures and admire fireworks exploding over the Acropolis during New Year's Day celebrations, in Athens, Greece.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Credit: Reuters

Fireworks are seen over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.

Credit: Reuters