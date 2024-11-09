IN PICS | 10 countries with the lowest average IQ scores

DH Web Desk
Nepal: With an average IQ of 42.99, Nepal is placed at the top of the list ranking countries with least IQ.
Liberia: Not too far ahead of Nepal, this country in West Africa has an average IG of 45.07.
Sierra Leone: Another country in West Africa that has an average IQ as low is that of Liberia is Sierra Leone, known for its beaches among other things.
Guatemala: Located in Central America, this country ranks forth on the list with an average IG of 47.72. Guatemala is home to volcanoes and rainforests.
Cape Verde: Ranked fifth on the list, this African country has an average IQ of 52.5. This island country is officially known as Republic of Cabo Verde.
Gambia: With an average IQ of 52.68, Gambia is ranked sixth on the list of countries with lowest IQs.
Nicaragua: Ranked at position seven, Nicaragua's average IQ is just 0.01 points ahead of Gambia. this country in Central America is known for its beaches, lakes and volcanoes.
Guinea: With an average IQ of 53.48, this West African country is known for its Nature Reserve protecting flora and fauna.
Ivory Coast: Ranked second last on the list is Ivory Coast with an IQ of 58.16. This West African country is the world's largest exporter of cocoa beans.
Ghana : Smartest in the list of ten countries with the least average IQ, Ghana has an average IQ of 58.16. This country in West Africa is known for its forests and beaches.
