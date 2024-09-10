In Pictures| Top 10 most charitable nations around the globe

DH Web Desk

Rank 01

With 74 points, Indonesia holds the top spot on the World Giving Index for the seventh consecutive year, having surpassed Myanmar for the first time in 2017.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 02

Kenya ranks second on the list with 63 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 03

Third on the list is Singapore. The country scored 61 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 04

The Gambia was recognized as the fourth most giving country worldwide, earning a score of 61 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 05

Nigeria secured the fifth spot as one of the most generous countries in the world, with a score of 60 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 06

Ranked as the sixth most charitable nation globally, the United States achieved a score of 59 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 07

Ukraine is placed seventh in global generosity rankings, scoring 57 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 08

Australia achieved a 54-point score, placing it as the eighth most charitable nation globally.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 09

Ranked ninth in worldwide generosity list, the UAE garnered a score of 54 points.

Credit: Pexels

Rank 10

With a score of 54 points, Malta rounds off the top ten list as the next most giving countries worldwide.

Credit: Pexels