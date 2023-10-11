Israel-Palestine crisis: Stars who've spoken in favour of Palestine

DH Web Desk
Former adult film actor Mia Khalifa is one of the stars who has openly advocated her support for Palestine.
Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as The Hulk in Marvel's Avengers, took to social media to show his support for Palestine. He shared a message from journalist and author Nathan Thrall, which said: "It is horrific to see innocent civilians killed and held hostage, and there is no justification for it."
Lending his support to Palestine, model and professional boxer Younes Bendjima said, "I'd love to but I can't... there's only one side." He also criticised the idea of blaming both sides for the fighting,
Ex New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams showed support by sharing a Palestinian flag and wrote, "Praying for Gaza!"
"If you are not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing,(sic)" said US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.
Swedish singer Zara Larsson also took to social media and wrote, "Oh so it's stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-."
