Lebanon blast: Pager explosions kill at least 11, leave 4,000 Hezbollah fighters injured

DH Web Desk

Ambulances arrive to American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as thousands of people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when pagers exploded across Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) to check for their families and friends in Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Injured people are brought on stretchers to the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel keep a strict vigil outside the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), in Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

An injured person is carried on a stretcher at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), in Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man's bag explodes in a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ambulances carrying the injured arrive at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

People queue to donate blood at the American University hospital after the arrival of several men who were wounded by exploded handheld pagers, in Beirut, Lebanon.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo