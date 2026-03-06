Lunar Eclipse 2026: Best views of the Blood Moon from around the world

DH Web Desk
The Blood Moon rises above the Obelisk in Mexicali, Mexico.
Credit: Reuters
The Blood Moon makes its appearance over Quezon City, Metro Manila.
Credit: Reuters
In Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the Blood Moon rises into the sky during the total lunar eclipse.
Credit: Reuters
In Prayagraj, people gather at the Sangam to offer prayers during the total lunar eclipse.
Credit: PTI
The 2026 Blood Moon is peeking through the Karachi architecture in Pakistan.
Credit: Reuters
The moon is seen alongside the India Gate in New Delhi during the lunar eclipse.
Credit: PTI
The moon is seen in the night sky after the lunar eclipse in Prayagraj.
Credit: PTI
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in the night sky over Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
As Makha Bucha Day is celebrated, a total lunar eclipse graces the skies above Wat Khao Wong Phrachan in Lopburi, Thailand.
Credit: Reuters
The full moon is seen in the night sky from the banks of the river Jhelum during a lunar eclipse, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI
The moon is seen during the lunar eclipse behind a temple structure in Bhopal.
Credit: PTI