Maldives Alternatives: 5 island destinations to visit instead

DH Web Desk
Santorini, Greece
A small island in the Aegean Sea, Santorini is famous for its whitewashed buildings with breathtaking views and captivating atmosphere, especially over its caldera. With its hot springs, black sand beaches, and exotic fresh seafood dishes, Santorini will leave you mesmerized.
Credit: Pexels
Bali, Indonesia
From serene rice terraces to lively beach clubs, Bali offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure and is often considered a must-visit island for its impressive landscape, clear waters, and a wide range of activities.
Credit: Pexels
Seychelles, East Africa
An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa, Seychelles is known for its granite and coral islands, pristine beaches, and unique flora and fauna.
Credit: Instagram/@seychelles_travel_tips
Mauritius, East Africa
This island nation offers a luxurious and is famous for known for its stunning beaches, diverse culture, and rich history. Surrounded by vibrant coral reefs, this place makes it a great destination for snorkeling and scuba diving.
Credit: Pexels
Fiji, Melanesia
Comprising over 300 islands, Fiji is famous for its warm hospitality, vibrant coral reefs, and lush landscapes.
Credit: Instagram/@tourismfiji