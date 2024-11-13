Miss Universe participant Italy Mora expelled for visiting boyfriend’s hotel room

DH Web Desk
A Miss Universe participant from Panama, Italy Mora, was expelled from the competition days before it began due to a breach of conduct.
Credit: Instagram/@italy.mora
While the official reason for her disqualification is not known, a report from New York Post suggests that the elimination was done due to a personal scandal.
The report says that the decision was taken after the organisers got to know that Mora had visited her boyfriend Juan Abadia in his separate hotel room in Mexico without their permission.
However, Mora has denied all these rumours and said that her disqualification was done after a heated exchange with the director of Miss Universe Panama Cesar Anel Rodriguez over the poor arrangement. Her boyfriend was dragged as he was also present during the verbal altercation.
Mora did try her best by taking up this issue to the pageant officials, however, the efforts went in vain as the decision was already taken.
A disappointed Mora expressed said, “There's a lot of speculation that needs to be cleared up because it's impacting my reputation, and emotionally, it's been difficult. If I weren't with my boyfriend, I'd be struggling even more.”
The Miss Universe organization has chosen not to reverse their decision, and Panama will not send any replacement.
As per the pageant's management team, the contestant underwent a thorough review by the disciplinary commission due to an alleged 'personal error'.
Following the disqualification, the Miss Panama Organization shared a statement claiming they arranged her return to Panama.
The 19-year-old beauty queen was to compete with over 100 international delegates at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on November 16.
