Most powerful passports in the world | Find India's rank

DH Web Desk
Singapore
Singapore retained its top spot from last year
Unsplash Photo
Germany
Germany was ranked third last year, but is joint first this year.
Unsplash Photo
Italy
Italy was tied at number three last year and shares the top spot this year.
Unsplash Photo
Japan
Last year's runner-up up Japan has now risen to the top spot
Unsplash Photo
Spain
From third place, Spain has jumped up to the pole position.
iStock Photo
France
France, another country, that was third last year is now on the top
Unsplash Photo
India at 80th position
India has climbed three spots and Indians can now access 62 countries without a visa.
iStock Photo