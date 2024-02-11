News in Pics | February 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Businesswoman and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
Local Chinese artists perform a dragon dance during Chinese New Year celebrations, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
A woman sits next to tulips at a lawn near Shanti Path, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The second edition of the 'Tulip Festival' of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced from Saturday on the lawns along Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri of the national capital.
Credit: PTI Photo
Revellers perform during the “Bloco da Lama” (Block of Mud) group during the carnival festivities, in Paraty, Brazil February 10, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church to attend a mass in Greenville, Delaware, U.S., February 10, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Penelope Cruz And Pedro Almodovar attend the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Valladolid, Spain, February 10, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Families of hostages and supporters block a road, during a protest calling for their release, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 10, 2024. The placards in Hebrew read " Time is running out, Death or Life" and " HELP".
Credit: Reuters Photo