News in Pics | February 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Lohaghat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Sangju 2024 programme, in Lohaghat, Champawat district, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Hyderabad: Visitors at the 36th Hyderabad National Book Fair, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Usher performs during the halftime show at Superbowl LVIII

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Sumit Nagal celebrates after winning the singles final match against Italy's Luca Nardi at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Nagal won the match 6-1,6-4.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman poses for photos with a mural, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

NFL - Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - February 11, 2024 Recording artist Taylor Swift, actor Blake Lively and Ashley Avignone in the stands during the game.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo