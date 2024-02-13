News in Pics | February 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Police personnel stand guard during traffic restrictions at the Shambhu Border ahead of the scheduled march by the protesting farmers towards Delhi, at Rajpura, in Patiala district, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Brazil's Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Silvio Almeida gestures during the night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters

World number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna felicitated by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), in Bengaluru on Monday.

DH Photo/ BH Shivakumar

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh

Credit: PTI photo