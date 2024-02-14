News in Pics | February 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk

Barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protest march.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Sonia Gandhi gestures after coming back from Parliament House complex.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

England's Ollie Pope during a practice session ahead of the third Test match at Rajkot.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Ahlan Modi' programme, in Abu Dhabi.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party shout slogans as they block the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway during a protest.

|

Credit: Reuters

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring against Leipzig. 

|

Credit: Reuters