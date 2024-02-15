News in Pics | February 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Deputy Prime Minister of UAE Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fans receive medical assistance after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Credit: David Rainey-USA TODAY Sports

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal during their Champions League tie.

Credit: Reuters

Australia's Bernard Tomic in action against USA's Tristan Boyer during their clash at Bengaluru Open in KSLTA.

Credit: Dh Photo/Pushkar V

Police personnel investigate after a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the Tourism department, in Chitrakoot district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Former US President Donald Trump reacts at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Credit: PTI Photo