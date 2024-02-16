News in Pics, February 16 | Best pictures from around the world

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march in Patiala.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Alia Bhatt during the trailer launch of the web series 'Poacher', in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

India’s Sumit Nagal returns to Coleman Wong the in Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger Tour Tennis tournament at KSLTA.

|

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah answering at the Council session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

|

Credit: DH Photo by B K Janardhan

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during theit tie against Newell’s Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium.

|

Credit: Reuters/USA TODAY Sports