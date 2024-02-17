News in Pics | February 17, 2024

DH Web Desk

Rajkot: England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

|

PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a bag containing budget papers arrives at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru

|

Credit: PTI Photo

A child holds a pistol as demonstrators, predominantly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen February 16, 2024.

|

Reuters

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores their second goal past Stade Rennes' Steve Mandanda

|

Reuters