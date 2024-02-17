News in Pics | February 17, 2024

DH Web Desk
Rajkot: England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.
PTI Photo
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a bag containing budget papers arrives at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru
Credit: PTI Photo
A child holds a pistol as demonstrators, predominantly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen February 16, 2024.
Reuters
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores their second goal past Stade Rennes' Steve Mandanda
Reuters