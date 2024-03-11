Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: Stars who wore Artists4Ceasefire protest pin

DH Web Desk
American comedian and actor Ramy Youssef was one of the stars who was spotted wearing a red pin to his lapel.
Credit: Reuters
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish were seen wearing red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Credit: Reuters
Billie Eilish gets clicked arriving at the Oscar 2024 red carpet donning the red pin.
Credit: Reuters
Showing her support, Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania was also seen walking the red carpet with the protest pin.
Credit: Reuters
Four Daughters producer Nadim Cheikhrouha also showed support to the initiative and attached the red Arists4Ceasefire pin to his suit.
Credit: Reuters
American actor Mark Ruffalo also sported the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Credit: Reuters
Nimona filmmaker Troy Quane also graced the Oscar 2024 red carpet sporting the red Artists4Ceasefire pin.
Credit: Reuters
Riz Ahmed walked the red carpet with pins calling to protect trans children attached to the lapel of his black long coat.
Credit: Reuters