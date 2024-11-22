PM Modi in Guyana: Key moments from the historic trip

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by remembering his eternal principles of peace and non-violence during his visit to Guyana.

|

Credit: PMO

Dressed in a white kurta and 'chudidar' with a black Nehru jacket, Modi was seen bowing down in front of the Father of the Nation.

|

Credit: PMO

"I am proud of the Indian community and am confident ties between our nations will grow even more in the future," said Modi on X.

|

Credit: PMO

The prime minister also paid tribute to Indian heritage in Guyana during his visit to the Indian Arrival Monument at the Monument Gardens in Georgetown.

|

Credit: PMO

Calling the visit to the monument a "profoundly moving experience," he said.

|

Credit: PTI

Modi also visited the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Guyana and recalled his visit to this school more than two decades ago.

|

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during a visit to Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Georgetown, Guyana.

|

Credit: PTI

PM Modi also met prominent cricket personalities from the West Indies and emphasised during the meeting that the sport serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean.

|

Credit: PTI

The prime minister also addressed a special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana on Thursday. He is the first Indian leader to do so.

|

Credit: PTI

In his speech, PM Modi thanked the government and the people of Guyana for the honour bestowed on him and underscored the salience of India-Guyana shared histories, democratic traditions, and pluralism in fostering closer ties.

|

Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the highest national award of Dominica, the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ by President of Dominica Sylvanie Burtonon, on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana.

|

Credit: X/@AmitShah