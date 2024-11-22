PM Modi in Guyana: Key moments from the historic trip

DH Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by remembering his eternal principles of peace and non-violence during his visit to Guyana.
Credit: PMO
Dressed in a white kurta and 'chudidar' with a black Nehru jacket, Modi was seen bowing down in front of the Father of the Nation.
Credit: PMO
"I am proud of the Indian community and am confident ties between our nations will grow even more in the future," said Modi on X.
Credit: PMO
The prime minister also paid tribute to Indian heritage in Guyana during his visit to the Indian Arrival Monument at the Monument Gardens in Georgetown.
Credit: PMO
Calling the visit to the monument a "profoundly moving experience," he said.
Credit: PTI
Modi also visited the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Guyana and recalled his visit to this school more than two decades ago.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during a visit to Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Georgetown, Guyana.
Credit: PTI
PM Modi also met prominent cricket personalities from the West Indies and emphasised during the meeting that the sport serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean.
Credit: PTI
The prime minister also addressed a special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana on Thursday. He is the first Indian leader to do so.
Credit: PTI
In his speech, PM Modi thanked the government and the people of Guyana for the honour bestowed on him and underscored the salience of India-Guyana shared histories, democratic traditions, and pluralism in fostering closer ties.
Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the highest national award of Dominica, the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ by President of Dominica Sylvanie Burtonon, on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana.
Credit: X/@AmitShah