Politicians who have been nominated for Grammys

DH Web Desk
Jimmy Carter: The 39th President of the United States won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for his audiobook 'Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis' in 2007.
Credit: US National Archives and Records Administration.
Bill Clinton: The 42nd President of the United States was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for his audiobook 'My Life' in 2005 but did not win.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Barack Obama: The 44th President of the United States won two Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album for his audiobooks 'Dreams from My Father' in 2006 and 'The Audacity of Hope' in 2008.
Credit: Flickr
Hillary Clinton: The former First Lady, US Senator, and Secretary of State was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook 'It Takes a Village' in 1997 but did not win.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Elizabeth Warren: The senior United States Senator from Massachusetts received a Grammy nomination in 2014 for her New York Times bestselling book, 'A Fighting Chance'.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Al Franken: The former US Senator from Minnesota and comedian has been nominated a total of 7 times, winning two - Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1996 for 'Rush Limbaugh Is A Big Fat Idiot' and Best Spoken Word Album in 2003 for 'Lies And The Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair And Balanced Look At The Right'.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons