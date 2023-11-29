Saudi Arabia wins World Expo 2030 bid, celebrates with spectacular fireworks

DH Web Desk

The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh won the right to host the Expo 2030 World Fair, in another diplomatic victory for a Gulf country after last year's soccer World Cup in Qatar.

The country celebrated this feat by lighting up the skies.

Saudi's Riyadh won 119 votes, beating South Korea and Italy.

The win is the icing on the cake for de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious Vision 2030 program, which aims to wean the country off its oil dependency.

Riyadh aims to host the event between October 2030 and March 2031.

