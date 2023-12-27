Seven unusual New Year traditions around the world

DH Web Desk
In Colombia, people wear yellow underwear on New Year's Eve. It is believed that it would bring good luck and prosperity.
People in Denmark save up broken dishes throughout the year and throw them at the doors of friends and family on New Year's Eve. It is believed that larger pile of broken dishes at the doorstep would bring good luck.
Japanese people eat Toshikoshi Soba, a type of noodle dish, on New Year's Eve to symbolise longevity and bid farewell to the old year.
In South Africa, some residents throw old furniture out of their windows on New Year's Eve as a way of symbolically letting go of the past.
Ukrainians consider spider webs a symbol of good luck. Some people even decorate their Christmas trees with artificial spider webs, believing it will bring good fortune in the coming year.
In Greece, it's customary to throw a pomegranate on the ground at the stroke of midnight. The more seeds scattered, the more prosperity is expected in the coming year.
In Belarus, single women perform various rituals to predict their future husbands. One common tradition involves writing the names of potential suitors on paper and placing them under the pillow.
