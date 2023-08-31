Super Blue Moon 2023: Biggest supermoon of the year brights up the sky

DH Web Desk
The Super Moon as seen in the sky above CSMT, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
The 'Blue Moon' rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A full moon rises behind the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Blue Moon' rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An aircraft flies over London and in front of the the super moon, know as the Blue Moon, in London, Britain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A seagull stands on a lamp post during the 'Blue Moon' in Cape Town, South Africa.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Super Blue Moon as seen in the sky besides South city high-rise residential complex in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
A bird flies during the 'Blue Moon' in Cape Town, South Africa.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The view of the 'Blue Moon' over de city of Porto Alegres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Blue Moon appears in Bogota, Colombia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Super Moon as seen in the sky from Jammu.
Credit: PTI Photo
Credit: PTI Photo