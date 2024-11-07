Top 10 countries with highest employment rates (2024). Where India ranks

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Qatar tops the list with 88.80% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@visitqatar
Rank 02| Madagascar with 83.60% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@my_madagascar
Rank 03| Solomon Islands with 83.10% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@visitsolomons
Rank 04| United Arab Emirates 80.20% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@visitabudhabi
Rank 05| Tanzania 79.30% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@tanzaniaparks
Rank 06| Burundi 78.10% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@visit_burundi.af
Rank 07| Ethiopia 77.60% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@tourism_ethiopia
Rank 08| Mozambique 76.10% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@visit.mozambique
Rank 09| Cambodia 75.60% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@bestofcambodia
Rank 10| Liberia 74.70% of employment-to-population ratio.
Credit: Instagram/@libpositives
Where does India rank on the global stage?
With a GDP of over $3.94 trillion in 2024, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, powered by a skilled workforce. But the International Labour Organization (ILO) highlights that India’s employment-to-population ratio is just 52.8%, coupled with a labour dependency ratio of 1.52, pointing to a gap between its economic potential and the current state of its employment market.
Credit: Reuters