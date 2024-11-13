Top 10 most powerful passports in the world; Know where India stands

Rank 01

United Arab Emirates has been adjudged as the leader on the passport index with a mobility score of 179. The country claims the title of the world’s most powerful passport in the latest ranking.

Rank 02

Second on the list is Spain with a mobility score of 178.

Rank 03

The third position is jointly taken by France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland. These nations secured a mobility score of 177.

Rank 04

With a mobility score of 176, EU countries Sweden, Poland and Hungary took the fourth spot.

Rank 05

Fifth on the list is Czech Republic, South Korea and Slovakia with a mobility score of 174.

Rank 06

Singapore, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, New Zealand and Liechtenstein stood sixth on the list with a mobility score of 173.

Rank 07

Countries like United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Lithuania and Lativa secured a mobility score of 173 and have been ranked seventh on the list.

Rank 08

Eighth position is taken by United States, Canada, Iceland, Malta, Romania and Bulgaria. These countries got 172 mobility score.

Rank 09

The ninth most powerful passport is with Cyprus. The country got a mobility score of 170.

Rank 10

Malaysia and Monaco rounds off the top ten list of world’s most powerful passport ranking as per Global Passport Power Rank 2024.

Where does India stand?

Indian passport has been ranked at 72nd with a mobility score of 73.

