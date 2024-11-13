Top 10 most powerful passports in the world; Know where India stands

DH Web Desk
Rank 01
United Arab Emirates has been adjudged as the leader on the passport index with a mobility score of 179. The country claims the title of the world’s most powerful passport in the latest ranking.
Credit: Instagram/@@dailytimes_ae
Rank 02
Second on the list is Spain with a mobility score of 178.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 03
The third position is jointly taken by France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland. These nations secured a mobility score of 177.
Credit: Unsplash
Rank 04
With a mobility score of 176, EU countries Sweden, Poland and Hungary took the fourth spot.
Credit: Unsplash
Rank 05
Fifth on the list is Czech Republic, South Korea and Slovakia with a mobility score of 174.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 06
Singapore, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, New Zealand and Liechtenstein stood sixth on the list with a mobility score of 173.
Credit: Unsplash
Rank 07
Countries like United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Lithuania and Lativa secured a mobility score of 173 and have been ranked seventh on the list.
Credit: Unsplash
Rank 08
Eighth position is taken by United States, Canada, Iceland, Malta, Romania and Bulgaria. These countries got 172 mobility score.
Credit: Pexels
Rank 09
The ninth most powerful passport is with Cyprus. The country got a mobility score of 170.
Credit: PTI
Rank 10
Malaysia and Monaco rounds off the top ten list of world’s most powerful passport ranking as per Global Passport Power Rank 2024.
Credit: Unsplash
Where does India stand?
Indian passport has been ranked at 72nd with a mobility score of 73.
Credit: DH Web Desk