Unglamorous first jobs of world leaders

DH Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be one of the powerful personalities in the world today but in his formative years, he worked as a tea seller. He served tea on a railway platform in Gujarat to fulfil the basic day-to-day requirements of his family.

Credit: Instagram/@narendramodi

Ukraine's sixth president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian and actor before entering politics.

Credit: Instagram/@zelenskiy_official

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau did several odd jobs before entering politics. He had worked as a nightclub bouncer, snowboard instructor, teacher and an actor.

Credit: Reuters

Former US President Barack Obama's first job was as an ice cream seller with Baskin-Robbins in Hawaii.

Credit: Instagram/@barackobama

The 22nd prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was once a cricketer. Under his captaincy Pakistan won World Cup in 1992.

Credit: PTI

Former President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga was a professional wrestler.

Credit: X/@dpradhanbjp

Despite being from a wealthy family, Donald Trump's first-ever job was as a bottle collector. He used to pick bottles from the construction sites to redeem for cash.

Credit: Reuters

Former President of Slovenia Borut Pahor worked as a model during his college days.

Credit: Instagram/@borutpahor