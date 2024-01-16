US Air Force officer Madison Marsh crowned Miss America 2024

DH Web Desk
Madison Marsh was crowned as Miss America 2024 in Orlando on January 14. The event was held at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.
Credit: InNstagram/@madiisabellaa
Madison represented the state Colorado at the beauty pageant.
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa
She looked stunning in a red plunging gown at the competition.
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa
With this achievement, she becomes the first active duty Air Force member to win this title.
Credit: Instagram/@missamerica
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa
Marsh is a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force.
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa
She is also a master’s student at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa
As per her bio, Madison graduated from the academy last year with a degree in physics.
Credit: Instagram/@madiisabellaa