US Air Force officer Madison Marsh crowned Miss America 2024

Madison Marsh was crowned as Miss America 2024 in Orlando on January 14. The event was held at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.

Madison represented the state Colorado at the beauty pageant.

She looked stunning in a red plunging gown at the competition.

With this achievement, she becomes the first active duty Air Force member to win this title.

The diva has represented Colorado in the past.

Marsh is a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force.

She is also a master’s student at the Harvard Kennedy School.

As per her bio, Madison graduated from the academy last year with a degree in physics.

