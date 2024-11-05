US Election 2024: Celebrities supporting Kamala Harris

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

Credit: Instagram/@jessicaalba

American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey.

Credit: Reuters

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Credit: Instagram/@Taylor Swift

American actress and film producer Eva Longoria. 

Credit: Instagram/@evalongoria 

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry.

Credit: Instagram/@katyperry

American singer-songwriter and businesswoman Beyonce.

Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga.

Credit: Instagram/@ladygaga

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor Ricky Martin.

Credit: Instagram/@ricky_martin

Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo came together for a video call on Friday to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Credit: X/@MarkRuffalo

Barbadian singer and entreprenuer Rihanna.

Credit: Instagram/@badgalriri

American activist Monica Lewinsky

Credit: Instagram/@monica_lewinsky

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Credit: Instagram/@jlo

American basketball player LeBron James.

Credit: Instagram/@kingjames

American singer-songwriter and actress Madonna.

Credit: Instagram/@madonna

American rapper Cardi B.

Credit: Instagram/@iamcardib

Bodybuilder, actor and former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Credit: Instagram/@schwarzenegger