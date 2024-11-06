US Elections 2024: 6 Indian Americans elected to the US House of Representatives

DH Web Desk

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American lawyer, made history as the first from his community to be elected from Virginia and the entire East Coast. He defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party.

Credit: Instagram/@suhasforva

Dr Ami Bera, the senior-most Indian American Congressman, was re-elected for the seventh consecutive term from California's 6th district.

Credit: Instagram/@repbera

Raja Krishnamoorthi won the seventh Congressional District of Illinois for the fifth consecutive term.

Credit: Reuters

Democrat Ro Khanna is reelected to the US House representing California's 17th district, defeating Republican Anita Chen in a one-sided contest.

Credit: Instagram/@rokhannausa

Pramila Jayapal won a resounding victory over Republican Dan Alexander to retain her seat representing Washington's 7th Congressional District.

Credit: Reuters

Shri Thanedar was re-elected for the second consecutive term from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. He won it for the first time in 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@repshrithanedar