US Elections 2024: 6 Indian Americans elected to the US House of Representatives

Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American lawyer, made history as the first from his community to be elected from Virginia and the entire East Coast. He defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party.
Credit: Instagram/@suhasforva
Dr Ami Bera, the senior-most Indian American Congressman, was re-elected for the seventh consecutive term from California's 6th district.
Credit: Instagram/@repbera
Raja Krishnamoorthi won the seventh Congressional District of Illinois for the fifth consecutive term.
Credit: Reuters
Democrat Ro Khanna is reelected to the US House representing California's 17th district, defeating Republican Anita Chen in a one-sided contest.
Credit: Instagram/@rokhannausa
Pramila Jayapal won a resounding victory over Republican Dan Alexander to retain her seat representing Washington's 7th Congressional District.
Credit: Reuters
Shri Thanedar was re-elected for the second consecutive term from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. He won it for the first time in 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@repshrithanedar