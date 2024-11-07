US Elections 2024: Famous personalities exercise their right to vote

DH Web Desk
American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga shared a selfie on social media and wrote ""I voted! Let's do this! 💪💘." (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@ladygaga
"We voted! Excited to have cast my vote for #HarrisWalz. Voting is such an important part of our democracy, don’t forget to exercise your right to vote!" said Demi Moore on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@demimoore
Zoe Saldana posted a series of selfies and wrote "Made a selfie shoot outta of it, but this mom of 3, feminist, cat lover, daughter of immigrants VOTED for @kamalaharris & @timwalz." (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@zoesaldana
"Get out and VOTE! This is probably the most important election in our lifetime 🗳️" wrote Brooke Shields on her Instagram account.
Credit: Instagram/@brookeshields
Eva Longoria posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned "Your vote is your voice!".
Credit: Instagram/@evalongoria
Jennifer Aniston wrote a lengthy message, encouraging her followers to cast their votes.
Credit: Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Queen Latifah also shared a video and urged her followers and supporters to exercise their right.
Credit: Instagram/@queenlatifah
"Show up. Cast your vote. Make it count," wrote popstar Pink on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram/@pink