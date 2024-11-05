US Elections 2024: Who are the candidates in presidential race

DH Web Desk
Donald J Trump, the former President, is seeking to regain the office he lost in 2020. A defeat he has repeatedly denied, even inciting his supporters to assault the United States Capitol.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who previously served as a prosecutor and senator from California, is the Democratic presidential candidate and one of the toughest contenders in the race.
Cornel West, a professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary, has previously taught at Yale, Princeton, and Harvard. He is known for his activism and has been a vocal critic of former President Barack Obama.
Jill Stein, a physician and former presidential candidate for the Green Party in 2012 and 2016, is vying for the party’s nomination for the third time. In her campaign announcement video, she called for an “economic bill of rights” that guarantees rights to employment, healthcare, housing, food, and education, while also highlighting her commitment to addressing climate change and defending abortion and transgender rights.
Chase Oliver, a left-leaning Libertarian and former Democrat, secured his party's nomination by a narrow margin in May. He became politically engaged as a critic of Iraq. Oliver opposes Israel’s actions in Gaza and advocates for the abolition of the Federal Reserve.
Claudia De la Cruz, a candidate representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, is a socialist political organiser, a pastor in the United Church of Christ, and one of the co-founders of the People’s Forum in New York.
