US woman sets new record for tattoos & body modification

DH Web Desk
With over 89 body modifications covered and almost 99.98% of the body covered in ink, Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina from the United States has become the woman with the most tattoos and body modifications in history.
Credit: Instagram/@modifiedapparition
Fuerzina now owns the Guinness World Record for most tattoos and body modifications by a woman.
Embodying the theme of “Turning darkness into beauty”, she has transformed her body into a living canvas.
The 36-year-old army veteran from Bridgeport, USA, is adorned with intricate designs from head to toe.
Her tattoos cover her hands, feet, and scalp.
Fuerzina's first record, for being the most tattooed woman, was officially recognized in Tijuana, Mexico, on September 22, 2023.
Esperance is one of the featured stars in Guinness World Records 2025, a milestone she once believed was unattainable when she started her body modification journey.
The army veteran admits that the future may bring additional record titles for her— perhaps even some unexpected ones.
