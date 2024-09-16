World leaders who have survived multiple assassination attempts

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived two assassination attempts - one in 2002 and another in 2016. Putin, who had a trip scheduled to Azerbaijan, heard a few months before his planned trip of a plot to kill him upon his arrival. Ten days before Putin was to visit the country, it received a huge shipment of explosives, which when traced, was found to be a plan of Iraqi citizen Kyanan Rostam. In 2016, there was an attempt to kill Putin in a head-on collision in Moscow. Though the Russian leader's car was involved in a deadly accident, but it was discovered that the crash had claimed only Putin's driver's life. Claiming that he had already got the news of the assassination attempt, Putin changed cars at the last minute.