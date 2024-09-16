World leaders who have survived multiple assassination attempts

DH Web Desk
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot in his right leg on November 3, 2022. He was giving a speech in Wazirabad, when a gunman shot at the former cricketer's container-mounted-truck six times.
Credit: PTI Photo
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina thwarted an assassination attempt on July 21, 2000. Hasina supposed to address a rally in Kotalipara Upazila, Gopalganj district, when police beforehand found a time bomb which weighed 76 kg.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Japanese Prime Minsiter Fumio Kishida was giving a speech in Wakayama on April 15, 2023 when a pipe bomb-like explosive device was thrown beside him. The device exploded less than a minute later, which allowed Kishida to be evacuated by police bodyguards.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin survived two assassination attempts - one in 2002 and another in 2016. Putin, who had a trip scheduled to Azerbaijan, heard a few months before his planned trip of a plot to kill him upon his arrival. Ten days before Putin was to visit the country, it received a huge shipment of explosives, which when traced, was found to be a plan of Iraqi citizen Kyanan Rostam. In 2016, there was an attempt to kill Putin in a head-on collision in Moscow. Though the Russian leader's car was involved in a deadly accident, but it was discovered that the crash had claimed only Putin's driver's life. Claiming that he had already got the news of the assassination attempt, Putin changed cars at the last minute.
Credit: Reuters Photo