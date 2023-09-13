World leaders who were stranded in foreign land due to aircraft glitch

DH Web Desk
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation departed Delhi on September 12 after the technical issue with his aircraft was resolved. Trudeau and his delegation, who're in Delhi for the G-20 Summit were stranded for two days due to a technical issue with the aircraft.
Credit: PTI
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to cancel her week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in August 2023 after the air force Airbus A340 faced a technical malfunction with the wing flaps. Baerbock had to return to the Abu Dhabi after a refuelling stop.
Credit: Reuters
Chancellor Angela Merkel showed up late to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November 2018 as the flight had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne Airport in Germany after a 'serious malfunction' in the government plane.
Credit: Reuters
During a visit to Mali in February 2019, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass was stranded due to technical problems with his plane.
Credit: Reuters
A broken-down New Zealand plane forced former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to spend an extra day in Antarctica in October 2022.
Credit: Reuters
The 38th prime minister of New Zealand John Key suffered an embarrassing plane troubles in 2016 during his trip to India. He was forced to spend a night in Australia after the plane broke down during a refuelling stop.
Credit: X/@AmirAlhaj_ph
In 2013, Portuguese authorities didn't allow a Bolivian presidential plane to land for refuelling in Lisbon after a false rumors spread that plane is carrying former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. The plane had to finally land in Vienna, Austria.
Credit: Reuters