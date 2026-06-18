'Celebrate Deepavali in simple manner'

<p class="bodytext">In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has advised people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple manner.</p>.<p class="bodytext">DC Dr Rajendra K V said that the positivity rate in the district was less than 1%. The festival should be observed by adhering to Covid-19 protocols, he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The DC has issued an order to allow the sale of only green crackers for this Deepavali in line with the guidelines of Supreme Court. The stalls selling green crackers are allowed to function from November 1 to 10. The owners should ensure that there is no crowd gathered in front of their stalls while purchasing crackers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Only those who have availed permission are allowed to sell the crackers. There should be a six-metre distance between each stall. The owners should also sanitise their premises daily and should mandatorily wear masks, the DC said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajendra said surveillance at the border check posts will continue till November 10.</p>