In Bengaluru, four months on, woman says brother was murdered

In her complaint, Bidadi resident Sowmya said her younger brother Ravi left home on August 10, saying he would be back in five minutes, but never returned

Chaithanya Swamy H M
Chaithanya Swamy H M, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 04:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four months after a 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his sister has gone to the police, saying he was murdered by two of his friends.

In her complaint, Bidadi resident Sowmya said her younger brother Ravi left home on August 10, saying he would be back in five minutes, but never returned. His phone was switched off. The family filed a missing complaint on August 13.

On August 22, Ravi’s friend Masale called her up and asked if he was back. She replied in the negative. Masale told her he had found Ravi’s slippers near the railway track in Bidadi. When she asked him to take her to the spot, he didn’t respond. The next day, railway police showed her photos of a body found on August 11. It was Ravi. Masale and Ravi’s other friend named Chola are now missing. Sowmya suspects they killed Ravi. 

