T N Seshan cremated

The mortal remains of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) T N Seshan, who passed away on Sunday night, were consigned to flames here on Monday.

Seshan was cremated at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium here according to Hindu traditions. Born in Thirunellai in Kerala’s Palakkad district, Seshan made Chennai his home and was residing here ever since he retired as CEC in 1996.

The 1955-batch IAS officer, who served as the country’s top civil servant by holding the post of Cabinet Secretary before he was shunted out and later appointed as the CEC in 1990, breathed his last at around 9.40 pm on Sunday night.

A steady stream of people, including politicians and former and current bureaucrats, visited the St. Mary’s Road residence of Seshan to pay respects to him.

DMK president and Opposition Leader M K Stalin, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and former CEC T S Krishnamurthy are some of the prominent personalities who paid respects to mortal remains of Seshan.

At around 3 pm, Seshan’s body was taken to Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium where it was consigned to flames. Seshan’s last rites were performed by his friend's son Ram Devan Krishnaswamy according to the former CEC’s wishes.

The former bureaucrat will be remembered for his momentous tenure as CEC from 1990 to 1996 during which he not just redefined the role of Election Commission, which was till then seen as a toothless agency, but also changed the way elections take place in the country.

He was feared by politicians for he always carried out his duties without any fear or doling out any favours.