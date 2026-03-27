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Balendra Shah takes oath as Nepal's youngest Prime Minister

The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician has also become the first prime minister from the Madhes region.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:26 IST
World newsNepalPrime Minister

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