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Bangladesh tribunal sentences three police officers to death over 2024 student protest

The ICT-BD's three-judge panel simultaneously handed down a life term to a police sub-inspector and a 20-year imprisonment to an assistant sub-inspector, the only accused to face the trial in person.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:25 IST
Sheikh HasinaDhakaBangaldesh

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