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China, Nepal FMs hold 'comprehensive' talks, discuss bilateral ties

China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Nepal, and hopes that the Nepali side will provide a more equitable and transparent business environment, he added.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:51 IST
World newsChinaNepalAsiaWang Yibilateral agreements

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