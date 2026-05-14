Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeasia

Explained | What is 'Taiwan independence' and is Taiwan already independent?

Previously known as Formosa, the island has been home to indigenous people for thousands of years, before the Dutch and Spanish briefly ruled parts of it ⁠in the 1600s.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 07:35 IST
World newsChinaTaiwanXi JinpingExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us