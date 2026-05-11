<p>A minor fire broke out on a Turkish Airlines flight on Monday in Kathmandu, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>. </p><p>The flight landed in Nepal from Istanbul, forcing the closure of the airport for an hour. </p>.Electronic device catches fire on IndiGo flight; emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport.<p>There were 277 passengers and 11 crew members onboard he Airbus 333 were evacuated safely following the fire in the right rear tyre of the aircraft, Gyanendra Bhul, a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>