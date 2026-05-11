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Fire breaks out on Turkish Airlines flight in Kathmandu, all on board evacuated safely

The flight landed in Nepal from Istanbul, forcing the closure of the airport for an hour.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:45 IST
World newsNepalKathmandu

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