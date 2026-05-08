Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeasia

Former CEO of SriLankan Airlines found dead, days after securing bail in corruption case

Chandrasena was granted bail on Tuesday after he was remanded in March in the case where he was charged for taking a kickback on the purchase of aircraft for the national carrier.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 09:01 IST
World newsSri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us