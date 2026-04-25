<p><em>"Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes."</em> </p><p>This aforementioned statement points to a part of Article 9 of Japan's Constitution which contains the 'no war' clause that is ardently followed by the people of the country. The clause forbids <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan </a>to threaten or use force to settle international disputes while also banning the country from maintaining military forces.</p><p>It is this Article which has gives Japan the image of a 'pacifist nation'.</p>.North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles, claims Japan.<p>However, on Tuesday, Japan scrapped a ban on exports of lethal weapons— a fundamental shift from its pacifist policy— paving way for it to sell weapons to more than a dozen countries.</p><p>The move was announced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and was met with criticism from within the country as well as abroad. </p>.<p><strong>Japan's new stance?</strong></p><p>Japan's breakaway from its pacifist policy comes amid heightened tensions. </p><p>The new announcement lifts restrictions on arms exports in 5 categories—rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping. </p><p>However, Japan's arm sales to countries involved in war still stands, albeit this doesn't cover those countries that have defence pacts with Japan.</p><p>Takaichi took to X (formerly Twitter) and released a statement vis-à-vis the new changes, "Under the new system, we will strategically promote equipment transfers while making even more rigorous and cautious judgments on whether transfers are permissible."</p>.<p><strong>The making of a pacifist nation</strong></p><p>Immediately after the end of World War II, Article 9 of the Japanese constitution took effect and came to define Japan's post war defence policy.</p><p>This policy was cemented further in 1967 when Japan adopted the "three principles" of not exporting arms to countries that are communist, subject to UN arms embargos and involved or likely to be involved in international conflicts.</p><p>By 1976, these principles had evolved into one of the most important and integral laws of the country. </p><p>But all that came to pass in 2014, when the then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe relaxed the arms export ban and allowed the country to jointly develop arms with other allies. </p><p>In 2023, under Fumio Kishida's tenure, exports of finished lethal weapons were allowed for the first time since World War II.</p>.First India-Japan AI Strategic Dialogue held; both sides seek avenues of cooperation.<p><strong>Criticism</strong> </p><p>Takaichi's announcement has invited criticism from all across with many people fearing that Japanese prime minister's aim at revising the constitution—which she has claimed she wants to— will also amend Article 9— the one that contains 'No war' clause. </p><p>Many protesters gathered in Tokyo on Friday to rally against arms export curbs, which critics argue erodes the country's post-war pacifist tradition.</p><p>They claim, the new reform could mean Japan might be drawn into military conflicts.</p><p>But those who support Takaichi claim that in this nuclear-armed world, where alliances are shifting daily, it is imperative to protect oneself and easing arms export rule is the first step in that direction.</p>