Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeasia

Japan eases arms export rules: Is Tokyo shifting from its pacifist stance?

The new announcement lifts restrictions on arms export in 5 categories—rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 10:39 IST
World newsJapanAsiaSanae Takaichi

Follow us on :

Follow Us