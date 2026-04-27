<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japanese </a>underground idol has come up with a bizarre service for her fans -- 'armpit sniffing service'.</p><p>Hari Matsumoto, from Wakayama, Honshu island has over 4,00,000 followers on social media. In post-show interactions, fans can get 'armpit-sniffing service' from her. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/article/3350843/japan-underground-idol-sparks-outrage-offering-armpit-sniffing-service-fans">report </a>by <em>South China Morning Post</em>, underground idols in Japan usually perform in places like small theatres, livehouses and shopping centres. They rarely appear on mainstream media, magazines, or advertisements. </p><p>With a noteworthy fanbase, Hari Matsumoto might have introduced this service in a way to stand out from other performers, observers suggest. </p>.Humanoid robot pulls unexpected move, hugs student at China university event .<p>In a video, an old male fan was seen sniffing both her armpits, while mimicking a puppy, the publication reported. Another fan reportedly shared a photo with the idol with caption, "I really like your scent. The reason I was born was to meet Hari. I love you."</p><p>Some people have also offered "lifetime happiness contract" and pledged their earning to her. Some also "avoid relationships" with other women to stay loyal to Matsumoto. </p>.<p>There have been critics too who believe such a service is "disgusting". </p><p>"It is better to think of it as low-priced adult entertainment rather than idols," a user wrote as reported by <em>SCMP</em>. </p><p>Another user said, "I feel sad for Matsumoto. The underground idol industry often deliberately or unconsciously tolerates types of behaviour that would be unacceptable in other professions, such as exposing private lives or selling body scents."</p><p>As shown in a documentary named <em>Youth of Japanese Underground Idols</em>, 80 per cent of idols in Japan are in the "underground" sphere, with low salaries, the publication reported. </p>