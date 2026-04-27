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Japanese underground idol offers fans armpit-sniffing 'perks'; internet calls it, 'disgusting'

Hari Matsumoto, from Wakayama, Honshu island has over 4,00,000 followers on social media. In post-show interactions, fans can get 'armpit-sniffing service' from her.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:30 IST
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